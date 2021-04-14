Nike to sell refurbished sneakers

Retail News

Fortune

Nike announced that it will refurbish sneakers returned within 60 days of purchase and resell them at a lower price. Sneakers will be sold under three designations: “Like New,” “Gently Worn” or “Cosmetically Flawed.” Customers buying the refurbished shoes will have 60 days to return them to Nike. The brand currently carries the Nike Refurbished line in fifteen of its stores and plans to add more later this year.