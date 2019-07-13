Nike to build factory in Arizona without state grant

Retail News

CNBC

Doug Ducey, Arizona’s governor, pulled a state grant of up to $1 million for a plant Nike planned to build after the brand discontinued sales of a new sneaker that included a flag of the original 13 states on its heel. The symbol was decried as tied to the nation’s racist past and acceptance of slavery. Nike decided to push ahead with a factory and will still receive more than $2 million in tax breaks from the city where it is being built.