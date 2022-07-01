Nike sues Lululemon for patent infringement

Retail News
Nike sues Lululemon for patent infringementThe Wall Street Journal 01/06/2022
Nike is claiming that Lululemon Athletica’s Mirror device and applications infringe on its patents. Nike said it sent a letter to Lululemon in November detailing the patents it believes are being used without permission. “The patents in question are overly broad and invalid. We are confident in our position and look forward to defending it in court,” said a spokeswoman for Lululemon in a statement.
