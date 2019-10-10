Nike pulls Houston Rockets merchandise from stores in China

Retail News
Nike pulls Houston Rockets merchandise from stores in ChinaReuters 10/10/2019
Nike has pulled sneakers and other merchandise bearing the logo of the Houston Rockets from store shelves in China. The move follows a tweet from the general manager of the team in support of anti-government protestors in Hong Kong. The National Basketball League’s business is valued at more than $4 billion in the Asian nation.
Discussions
