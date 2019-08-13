Nike launching Adventure Club sneaker subscriptions for kids

Retail News
Nike launching Adventure Club sneaker subscriptions for kidsReuters 08/12/2019
Nike is the latest brand to move into subscriptions with the launch of Nike Adventure Club. The service enables parents of kids between the ages of two and 10 to pay a monthly fee ranging from $20 to $50 to order sneakers on a monthly, bimonthly or quarterly basis. Sales of sneakers and other products for kids are among the fastest-growing on Nike.com.
