Nike found tough going on Amazon’s marketplace

Retail News
Nike found tough going on Amazon’s marketplaceFast Company 11/14/2019
Nike first began selling its products on Amazon.com, in part, to control the narrative around its brand and to identify and remove counterfeiters. What it discovered was that those third-party sellers who were removed simply used a new name and came right back on the marketplace. Nike announced earlier this week that it is ending its deal with Amazon.
Discussions
