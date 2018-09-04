Nike courts controversy with Colin Kapernick ad

Retail News

The face of Nike’s new “Just Do It” campaign is Colin Kapernick, the former quarterback with the San Francisco 49ers. Mr. Kapernick, who refused to participate in standing for the National Anthem during the 2016 season as a sign of protest over the treatment of people of color in the U.S., is pictured in the new Nike ad with copy that reads: “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.” The former quarterback has not played in the NFL since declaring free agency in 2017.