Nike CEO linked to doping scandal

The New York Times 10/01/2019

Mark Parker, CEO of Nike, was among a group of company executives briefed on numerous occasions over a two-year period about medical experiments being conducted to determine the effects of performance-enhancing drugs on athletes. Alberto Salazar, a Nike-supported track coach, has been barred from track and field for four years in connection with antidoping violations.

