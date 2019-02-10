Nike CEO linked to doping scandal

Retail News
Nike CEO linked to doping scandalThe New York Times 10/01/2019
Mark Parker, CEO of Nike, was among a group of company executives briefed on numerous occasions over a two-year period about medical experiments being conducted to determine the effects of performance-enhancing drugs on athletes. Alberto Salazar, a Nike-supported track coach, has been barred from track and field for four years in connection with antidoping violations.
