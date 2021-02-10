NGA wants FTC to investigate big chains’ ‘predatory’ behavior

Retail News

Supermarket News

The National Grocers Association (NGA) has alleged in a comment to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) that independent grocers are being disadvantaged as result a result of “predator” behavior on the part of “dominant retailers” in the market. “Dominant players in the grocery industry have used their buyer power to impose discriminatory terms and conditions on suppliers that disadvantage smaller independent grocers and harm consumers,” NGA stated. “More recently, e-commerce giants have emerged using the same playbook. Because these powerful buyers are the gatekeepers to consumers, suppliers are left with virtually no leverage to negotiate.”