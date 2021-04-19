Newest McD’s celebrity meal features Korean boy band’s favorite dipping sauces

Retail News
Newest McD’s celebrity meal features Korean boy band’s favorite dipping saucesUSA Today 04/19/2021
BTS is the latest celebrity meal collaboration for McDonald’s. The meal will feature 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries and a medium Coke and will come with Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces, which are popular in the group’s home base of South Korea. The offering will be available in the U.S. through June 20.
