Newell Brands’s sales fall while it searches for new CEO

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

Newell Brands, the parent company of brands including Elmer’s Glue and Rubbermaid, saw sales fall 2.4 percent in the first quarter. The consumer products manufacturer also posted a loss of 36 cents per share during the period, which it attributed to slower sales, currency fluctuations, tariffs, inflation and the fallout from the Toys “R” Us bankruptcy. Newell is currently looking for a new CEO to replace Mark Polk who announced in March that he would leave the company in June.