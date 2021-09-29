New York recruits healthcare workers from out-of-state to ease vaccine-related shortfalls

Retail News
New York recruits healthcare workers from out-of-state to ease vaccine-related shortfallsThe Washington Post 09/28/2021
A large number of workers in the healthcare field in New York State are refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19 despite a mandate instituted last month by former governor Andrew Cuomo. The current governor, Kathy Hochul, has signed an executive order making it easier to recruit vaccinated healthcare workers from outside the state as plans remain in place to fire those who choose not to get vaccinated without a medical reason for doing so.
