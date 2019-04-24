New York moving ahead with statewide ban on plastic bags

Retail News

Rochester Democrat & Chronicle

The state of New York will place a ban on single-use plastic bags effective on March 1 of next year. The state governor’s focus on paper bags as an alternative to plastic has some environmentalists concerned that New York is offsetting some of the good it is doing with its ban. “If you don’t want to bring reusable bags, (use) paper bags,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo told WAMC-FM. “Paper bags are not a fate worse than death.”