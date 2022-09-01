New York legislators consider fashion sustainability legislation

Retail News
New York legislators consider fashion sustainability legislationThe New York Times 01/07/2022
Fashion brands with more than $100 million in revenues doing business in New York State would be required to disclose information on greenhouse gas emissions and other environmental and social impact information if a proposed new law — The Fashion Sustainability and Social Accountability Act — is passed by the legislature and signed by the governor.
