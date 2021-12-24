New York Amazon workers, in second attempt, will file for unionization

Retail News

Bloomberg

A group of workers representing four Staten Island, NY, facilities is seeking to unionize and has gathered the necessary number of signatures to file with the National Labor Relations Board. The group came up short on their count in an earlier effort in October. Known as Amazon Labor Union, the group is being led by Christian Smalls, a charismatic former employee who was fired after he notably organized a walkout in March of 2020, contending that Amazon at the time was not doing enough to protect workers from the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic.