New York AG sues Amazon over worker safety and treatment during pandemic

The Wall Street Journal 02/17/2021

New York State Attorney General Letitia James has sued Amazon.com charging the company with failing to meet “its obligation to institute reasonable and adequate measures to protect its workers from the spread of the virus in its New York City facilities.” Ms. James said the company failed to comply with state regulations regarding cleaning and disinfecting its facilities. Amazon disputes the charges and plans to fight the suit in court.

