New Uniqlo clothing rollouts delayed due to Vietnam factory lockdowns

New Uniqlo clothing rollouts delayed due to Vietnam factory lockdownsReuters/U.S. News & World Report 09/16/2021
Fast Retailing, the parent company of Uniqlo, said four items intended to be part of the retailer’s new fall lineup are delayed due to COVID-19 lockdowns at factories in Vietnam. Most factories have reopened in the Asian nation but many are facing labor shortages as they play catch up.
