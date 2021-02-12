Retail News

New Toys R Us store will feature two-story slide and an ice cream parlor

USA Today 12/01/2021

Toys R Us is opening a new U.S. flagship store at the American Dream mall in New Jersey. The store will feature more than 10,000 toys, a two-story slide and an ice cream parlor. “Toys R Us is back and it’s back in a mega way,” said Yehuda Shmidman, WHP Global and Toys R Us chairman and CEO. “This is going to be our largest format store in America.”

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!