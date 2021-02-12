New Toys R Us store will feature two-story slide and an ice cream parlor

Retail News

USA Today

Toys R Us is opening a new U.S. flagship store at the American Dream mall in New Jersey. The store will feature more than 10,000 toys, a two-story slide and an ice cream parlor. “Toys R Us is back and it’s back in a mega way,” said Yehuda Shmidman, WHP Global and Toys R Us chairman and CEO. “This is going to be our largest format store in America.”