New tech at CES focuses on improving consumers’ lives

USA Today 01/03/2022

While some big name companies have withdrawn from exhibiting at the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES), that hasn’t stopped others from bringing their technological innovations to Las Vegas. Many of the products on display use technology to make the lives of consumers healthier and happier with products designed to assist in health and beauty activities. Other buzzed-about tech including forays into the metaverse and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are also on display.

 

