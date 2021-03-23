New store openings outpace closures to start 2021

Retail News

CNBC

So far this year, retailers in the U.S. have announced plans to open 3,199 stores compared to 2,548 announced closures, according to Coresight Research. “Most retailers that survived Covid’s early days are now looking to refill their new store opening programs,” said Bill Read, executive vice president for Retail Specialists, a brokerage firm. “Demand for new stores is very robust right now. Playing catch up has everyone in a hurry up.”