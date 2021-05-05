New must-haves run the gamut from high-end luxury to everyday items

Retail News
New must-haves run the gamut from high-end luxury to everyday itemsThe New York Times 05/05/2021
Much of America is opening up again as more people become vaccinated against COVID-19. That factor combined with stimulus checks from the government and an improving economic environment has many looking to spend their disposable income. For some that means buying a Jacuzzi, which are in short supply, or other hot products including Dyson vacuum cleaners, high-end coffee machine brands, natural deodorants and other products.
Discussions
