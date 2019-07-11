New McD’s CEO faces hurdles in winning over franchisees

Retail News
New McD’s CEO faces hurdles in winning over franchiseesFortune 11/06/2019
McDonald’s new CEO, Chris Kempczinski, is a relative newcomer to the fast food giant, having joined the company as president of its U.S. business four years ago after stints with PepsiCo and Kraft. As customer traffic has slowed in recent quarters, long-time franchisees have begun to voice some unhappiness with McDonald’s direction. Last year, a group of 400 franchisees created an independent group to put pressure on McDonald’s management to make changes.
Discussions
