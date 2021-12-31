New jobless claims hit historic lows and the worker shortage continues

Retail News
New jobless claims hit historic lows and the worker shortage continuesYahoo Finance 12/30/2021
Initial jobless claims released today from the Labor Department are at 198,000 for the week ending Dec. 25, somewhat lower than expected and historically low — in fact close to the lowest level since 1969. Continuing claims for the week ending Dec. 18 were at 1.716 million, a new low point since the start of the pandemic.
