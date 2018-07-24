Retail News

New Hampshire fights back against SCOTUS internet tax ruling

The Wall Street Journal 07/24/2018

The recent Supreme Court decision in South Dakota v. Wayfair, allows states to require retailers to collect sales tax even if those businesses do not have a physical presence where the goods are delivered. New Hampshire, which doesn’t have a state sales tax, is likely to enact legislation this week that would make it harder for other states to force retailers located in the Granite State to collect levies.

