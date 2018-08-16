New Ben & Jerry’s CEO sees causes as central to brand’s image

Retail News
New Ben & Jerry’s CEO sees causes as central to brand’s imageThe Wall Street Journal 08/16/2018
Matthew McCarthy, the new chief executive of Ben & Jerry’s, sees the brand’s traditional involvement in environmental and social causes as core to the company’s mission and something he intends to continue. “Many people are feeling a tremendous lack of trust in [public] institutions around them,” he told The Wall Street Journal. “We need organizations, including businesses, to step forward more than ever.”