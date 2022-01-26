New Amazon Go stores are going to the suburbs

Retail News
New Amazon Go stores are going to the suburbsUSA Today 01/25/2022
Amazon.com is opening a new kind of Amazon Go store designed to serve the needs of customers in suburban areas. “We think local residents and commuters will enjoy the ease of our Just Walk Out Shopping to quickly and conveniently shop from an expanded selection of tasty, ready-to-eat food items and grab-and-go beverages and snacks in their own neighborhood,” said Amazon in a statement.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!