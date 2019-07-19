Netflix threatens to sue organizers of Straight Pride Parade

Retail News
Netflix threatens to sue organizers of Straight Pride ParadeCNN 07/18/2019
Netflix believes the Straight Pride Parade taking place in Boston next month “is about hate — not pride.” The streaming video subscription service sent an email to organizers, who had listed Netflix as a potential sponsor, that read, “You should know that we’re unafraid of bullies. Our legal department is here, it’s queer, and it’s telling you to steer clear.”
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!