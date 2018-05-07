Nestle pens $7.5 billion market licensing deal with Starbucks

Retail News

Bloomberg

Nestle SA, the international food conglomerate and maker of Nescafe, Nespresso and Dolce Gusto, has made a $7.5 billion deal to market Starbucks products worldwide. Nestle CEO Mark Schneider has been under intense pressure of late from activist investors to improve company performance. This move, representing the third-largest transaction in the company’s history, is being seen as a bold strategy to buttress Nestle’s competitive position by leveraging one of the world’s most recognizable and valued brands.