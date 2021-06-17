Neiman Marcus to invest $500M to improve customer experiences

Retail News
Neiman Marcus to invest $500M to improve customer experiencesThe Associated Press/The Baytown Sun 06/16/2021
Neiman Marcus has said that it will invest $500 million to remodel stores, speed deliveries of online orders and acquire new technology focused on improving the shopping experience for its well-heeled customers. The department store retailer announced that it has agreed to purchase Stylyze, an online platform that recommends fashion items based on past purchasing and browsing history.
