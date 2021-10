Neiman Marcus puts Latino designers on display

Retail News

Forbes

Neiman Marcus has put the spotlight on Latino designers in its window displays as part of Hispanic Heritage Month, which ends Oct. 15. Gabriela Hearst, Carolina Herrera, Johanna Ortiz, Tata Harper, Manolo Blahnik, Oscar de la Renta, Narcisco Rodriquez and Paco Rabanne are among the designers being highlighted as part of the promotion.