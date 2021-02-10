Neiman Marcus notifies 4.6M online customers about data breach

Retail News
Neiman Marcus notifies 4.6M online customers about data breachReuters 10/01/2021
Neiman Marcus Group has notified 4.6 million online customers that their personal information, including credit card numbers, may have been compromised in a hack of the retailer’s system in March 2020. The company, which emerged last year from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, said that it does not appear that accounts with its Bergdorf Goodman and Horchow businesses were affected.
Discussions
