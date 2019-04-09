Neiman Marcus names new president and looks for CFO

Retail News

The Dallas Morning News

Lana Todorovich, president of Ralph Lauren’s North American wholesale operation, has been named president and chief merchandising officer at Neiman Marcus. She fills a position left vacant since March following the departure of Jim gold. In other company news, Neiman Marcus announced that Adam Orvis is stepping down as chief financial officer after less than 18 months on the job. Mr. Orvis, who was involved in getting the timeline for Neiman Marcus to repay its $4.5 billion debt load pushed back, leaves the company after it reported a 1.5 percent decrease in same-store sales during the third quarter.