Neiman Marcus makes deal to push back debt payments

Retail News
Neiman Marcus makes deal to push back debt paymentsThe Dallas Morning News 03/01/2019
Neiman Marcus Group has reached an agreement in principle to move back its repayment deadline three years to 2023. The deal gives the luxury retailer more time to tackle $5 billion in debt, which would come due, if the deal with bondholders is not finalized, in two years. To reach an agreement, Neiman Marcus has said it would make available a portion of preferred equity in MyTheresa, its international e-commerce division, and pay down a portion of its loans.