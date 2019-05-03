Neiman Marcus makes deal to push back debt payments

Retail News

The Dallas Morning News

Neiman Marcus Group has reached an agreement in principle to move back its repayment deadline three years to 2023. The deal gives the luxury retailer more time to tackle $5 billion in debt, which would come due, if the deal with bondholders is not finalized, in two years. To reach an agreement, Neiman Marcus has said it would make available a portion of preferred equity in MyTheresa, its international e-commerce division, and pay down a portion of its loans.