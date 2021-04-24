Neiman Marcus expanding fashion resale concept

Retail News

The Dallas Morning News

Neiman Marcus is adding Fashionphile resale studios to 10 more stores this year. The luxury goods department store retailer is focusing more on environmental sustainability as consumers, particularly younger ones, make purchases based on their perceptions of a brand’s commitment to the greater good. “Environmental sustainability is top of mind for the fashion and retail industries,” said Neiman Marcus CEO Geoffroy van Raemdonck. “As the preeminent luxury customer platform, it’s our responsibility to take action and address sustainability issues for our associates, customers, investors and the future of our great company.”