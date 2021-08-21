NBA star invests in online weed finder

Retail News

ESPN

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has announced a partnership and sponsorship deal with Weedmaps, a legal cannabis site that guides users to local dispensaries in their state. “I think it’s far past time to address the stigmas around cannabis that still exist in the sports world as well as globally,” said Mr. Durant. “This partnership is going to help us continue to normalize those conversations, as well as create content, events, and a lot more through our Boardroom media network. This is just the beginning for us.”