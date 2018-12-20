NAACP wants Facebook and Instagram users to boycott the sites

Retail News

Ad Age

The NAACP is calling for a week-long boycott (starting today) of Facebook and sister company Instagram in response to revelations by the Senate Intelligence Committee that the social media platforms failed to guard against Russian hackers that worked to influence African-American voters in the 2016 election. “Facebook’s engagement with partisan firms, its targeting of political opponents, the spread of misinformation and the utilization of Facebook for propaganda promoting disingenuous portrayals of the African American community is reprehensible,” said NAACP president and CEO Derrick Johnson in a statement.