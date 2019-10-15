Mystery lung illnesses could sink cannabis vaping device brand

Retail News
Mystery lung illnesses could sink cannabis vaping device brandUSA Today 10/14/2019
Juul Labs and Pax Labs split into two separate companies in 2017 with the goal of having one company lead the e-cigarette category and the other rule the legal cannabis market. Now, both companies are under pressure as medical and government authorities try to determine the cause of lung illnesses tied to vaping.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!