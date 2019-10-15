Retail News

Mystery lung illnesses could sink cannabis vaping device brand

USA Today 10/14/2019

Juul Labs and Pax Labs split into two separate companies in 2017 with the goal of having one company lead the e-cigarette category and the other rule the legal cannabis market. Now, both companies are under pressure as medical and government authorities try to determine the cause of lung illnesses tied to vaping.

