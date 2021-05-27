More workers test positive for cannabis as states legalize it

Retail News
More workers test positive for cannabis as states legalize itThe Wall Street Journal 05/26/2021
The percentage of American workers testing positive for marijuana increased to 2.7 percent, up from 2.5 percent in 2019, according to Quest, the drug-testing laboratory. “We haven’t really seen a sea change in the overall testing rate [for drugs], but we’ve been seeing changes in the degree to which marijuana is included in the testing panels,” said Dr. Barry Sample, Quest’s senior director for science and technology.
