More turn to solar power out of business necessity

More turn to solar power out of business necessityThe Washington Post 10/18/2019
Climate change has a range of negative consequences and in California one of those has been power outages done intentionally to prevent wildfires. A growing number of businesses in the California and other states are turning to solar power to reduce energy costs and avert productivity losses due to downtime.
