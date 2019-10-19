Retail News

More turn to solar power out of business necessity

The Washington Post 10/18/2019

Climate change has a range of negative consequences and in California one of those has been power outages done intentionally to prevent wildfires. A growing number of businesses in the California and other states are turning to solar power to reduce energy costs and avert productivity losses due to downtime.

