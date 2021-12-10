More retailers are ignoring Columbus Day

Retail News
More retailers are ignoring Columbus DayAxios 10/11/2021
Retailers are looking to reduce the numbers of big sales events they are running in recognition of supply chain challenges and to protect margins. That has made it easier to find reasons to skip Columbus Day sales, which have become more controversial based on historical facts related to the arrival of Europeans in the new world. The fact that many people do not have the day off from work has also decreased its importance as a sales driver.
Discussions
