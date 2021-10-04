More Americans filed unemployment claims last week

Retail News
More Americans filed unemployment claims last weekThe Associated Press/USA Today 04/09/2021
The numbers of Americans who filed first time unemployment claims rose to 744,000 last week as companies continue to cut jobs even as more citizens receive their stimulus checks, get vaccinated against COVID-19 and have a brighter outlook about the future. Around 18.2 million Americans received some form of jobless assistance from government sources during the week ending March 20.
Discussions
