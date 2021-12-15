More Americans are going to food banks

Retail News
More Americans are going to food banksThe Washington Post 12/14/2021
A combination of government programs and other factors have helped Americans reduce their reliance on food banks since the outset of the pandemic. More recently, however, food banks are seeing increased demand as federal program cutbacks and inflation have led to greater food insecurity. “Food banks have started to see an uptick in demand recently and we are bracing for 2022,” said Katie Fitzgerald, the president and chief operating officer of Feeding America.
