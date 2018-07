Retail News

USA Today

Rene Craighead claims that eating four bags of spicy snacks a week including Hot Cheetos caused medical issues for her 17-year-old daughter that resulted in surgery to remove her gallbladder. Dr. Cary Cavender, a gastroenterologist at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, said kids regularly are seen at the medical center for symptoms related to the consumption of ultra-spicy snacks.