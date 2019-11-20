Mobile payment tech leads to overspending

Retail News
Mobile payment tech leads to overspendingUSA Today 11/19/2019
The combination of smartphones and mobile wallets makes purchasing really easy — perhaps too easy. “Much of the innovation that’s going on now, whether it’s contactless credit cards or apps or personal loans, is to separate folks from their money more easily and more quickly,” said Matt Schulz, chief industry analyst at CompareCards.com.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!