Mobile payment tech leads to overspending

USA Today 11/19/2019

The combination of smartphones and mobile wallets makes purchasing really easy — perhaps too easy. “Much of the innovation that’s going on now, whether it’s contactless credit cards or apps or personal loans, is to separate folks from their money more easily and more quickly,” said Matt Schulz, chief industry analyst at CompareCards.com.

