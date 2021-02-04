Mississippi liquor store owners puzzled by new delivery law

Retail News

WLOX Biloxi

Earlier this week, Mississippi lawmakers passed H.B. 1135, allowing home delivery by licensed package store retailers. That might seem to be a win for store owners, but many are not yet sure, considering the additional costs involved. “In Mississippi, there’s a liquor store on every corner,” Scott Jackson, owner of Colony Wine Market, told WLOX. “We have the highest liquor store density in the south eastern United States, so it’s very convenient already for everyone. I just don’t think a lot of customers are going to pay the extra for delivery.”