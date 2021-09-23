Mirror CEO steps down, Lululemon looks for successor

Retail News

TechCrunch

Brynn Putnam has stepped down as the chief executive officer of Mirror. Ms. Putnam, who founded the at-home fitness platform in 2016, remained with the company following its acquisition by Lululemon last year. She will continue as an advisor to the company through July of next year. Three current Mirror executives will head up Mirror and report directly to Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald, as a replacement for Ms. Putnam is sought.