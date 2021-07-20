Minorities underrepresented among ranks of supply chain execs

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

Executives in logistics operations tend to be white males, with minorities filling the lower ranks, according to Ilias Simpson, CEO of Radial, an online fulfillment and technology company. “We all recognize that there is work to be done, and everybody’s up for that task…It’s a business imperative,” said Mr. Simpson, who is one of nearly 2,000 executives who have signed the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion pledge.