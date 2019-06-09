Millennials making their mark in fashion

Retail News
Millennials making their mark in fashionThe New York Times 09/05/2019
Fashion houses have started hiring Millennial creative directors and designers as they focus on creating apparel that appeals to younger consumers. “Fashion has its own class system, and this is what I call the fourth class: the youth,” Colin McDowell, the author of “McDowell’s Directory of 20th Century Fashion,” told The New York Times. “They rise up every few decades.”
Discussions
