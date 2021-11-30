Retail News

Millennials deal with inflation for the first time in their lives

The New York Times 11/29/2021

Americans born between 1981 and 1996 have gone through their lives with low interest rates and tamped down inflation. The inflationary environment created as a result of the pandemic is about the only time in their lives when these consumers have had to deal with a sharp rise in prices. The good news is that wages have been on the rise as well.

