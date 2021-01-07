Millennials approach middle age

Retail News

Fast Company

People born between 1981 and 1996, AKA Millennials, are getting older, and those born at the beginning of the generation are quickly approaching their middle-age years. A majority of older Millennials say middle age will span the time between their fortieth and fiftieth birthdays. “Millennials are not feeling half their life is over; they just don’t feel as young as they used to. They ascribe that to ‘Now, I’m like my parents’ age. I remember when they were this age,’” said Jason Dorsey, president of the Center for Generational Kinetics. “They no longer view themselves as the young, hip, trendsetting generation. They’re not young and hip; they’re in middle management.”